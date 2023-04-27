Puppies Parade Around the Quincy Green for Third Annual Puppy Parade for Victims of Sexual Assualt

Plenty of Pups strolled through the Quincy Green for Dial Help’s Third annual Puppy Parade for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Local residents, and their furry friends joined, Dial Help and other organizations for some puppy exercise, and community fellowship. Dial Help, and organizations such as the Barbara Kettle Gundluch Shelter Home, Unite Mental health, the Hancock Police Department, and the Portage Health Foundation shared various resources for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, or those struggling with mental health.

Find more statistics from RAINN here.

Find more information from 1in6 here.

Click for links to Dial Help, Unite Mental Health and Wellness, Portage Health Foundation, Hancock Police Department, and the Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home.

Photos courtesy of Keweenaw Report.