Huskies Take on the Nittany Lions and Food Insecurity at NCAA Watch Party

In Pennsylvania the Huskies take on the Nittany Lions. But here at home in the Copper Country, huskies will fight food insecurity. At tonight’s watch party for the opening round of the NCAA men’s hockey tournament, the university is encouraging attendees to bring canned and non perishable food items. Donations will go to help re supply the Husky FAN food pantry on campus. The Husky Food Access Network, like many college student food pantries, helps to ensure university students won’t go hungry. The the number of students expecting food insecurity has grown in recent years. A 2021 study by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, shows that 40 percent of college students across the nation experience food insecurity; up six percent from the year prior. Doors open at 4:30 pm tonight at the MacInnes Ice Arena. With the watch party starting at 5 pm. Bring a canned good, and help support your huskies both on and off the ice.

