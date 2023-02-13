Finnish Comedy Sensation, ISMO, Performs at Hirovonen Hall on Finlandia University’s Campus
Finnish comedy sensation, ISMO, will visit a little piece of Finland in the United States this weekend. ISMO, displays insightful, observational Finnish comedy, and will take to the stage at Hirovonen hall, in Hancock, as a part of his Watch Your Language tour. Finlandia University Executive Assistant to the President, Kailee Laplander, says that the university has never hosted a comedian from Finland before, but the school is very excited for the big show. “We’re really excited to have ISMO coming to campus. We really like to keep our connections to Finland very strong. And we’ve never had a Finnish comedian on campus, so this is definitely a first for us. We’ll be seeing him on his Watch Your Language tour. I think that’s one of the key things about ISMO. Is that he really highlights the uniqueness of English language. Which is funny because Finnish is such a difficult language.” – Kailee Laplander, Executive Assistant to the President, Finlandia University In 2014 ISMO was named the funniest person in the world at his U.S. debut at the Laugh Factory. ISMO has caught the eye of some big names in comedy, even opening for Gabriel Iglesias at Dodgers Stadium infront of 60,000 people. He has also appeared on Conan, and The Late Late Show with James Corden, in 2018 and 2019, respectively. “What I think is going to be really fun about having him here in the Copper Country is that he’s going to see a little mini version of Finland. We really love the Finnish culture. And he’s going to able to see how much we love that, and I think he’s going to poke a little fun at us for that as well. I talked with his manager one night, and I was explaining the Finnish street signs we have, and how our geography is like Finland’s. And they said ‘Wow, it sounds like ISMO’s going to feel right at home.‘ – Kailee Laplander, Executive Assistant to the President, Finlandia University Laplander says that tickets are going fast, with about half of available tickets already sold. ISMO will take stage Friday, and again on Saturday, both shows will start at 7 pm. You can find more information about ISMO’s Watch Your Language tour at Hirovonen Hall on Finlandia University’s website. ISMO Watch Your Language show details Purchase ISMO Watch Your Language Friday tickets Purchase ISMO Watch Your Language Saturday tickets