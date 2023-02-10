Scholarship Opportunities with the Portage Health Foundation Now Available for Graduating Seniors

The Portage Health Foundation’s scholarship opportunities will assist forty graduating seniors from Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Schools in 2023. There are nine different scholarship programs that students can apply for, including two scholarships named for two local families. The foundation believes that by assisting the copper country’s young people with education opportunities will help further their mission to create healthier communities in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

“Probably a more simple example of that is reading to your kids when they’re young. And what does that do, because we are able to see the increases in vocabulary. And that helps lead to reductions in certain health risks factors. We believe that if can help provide, affordable and accessible education for our community members. And increase over the long term the education level of our community. Again in the long term, the generational impact that will have on decreasing health risk factors for that individual or family, and create healthier communities.” – Kevin Store, Portage Health Foundation, Executive Director

Some scholarships are for a general education, health careers, and even technical education training for trades. Two of the scholarship opportunities include the Joseph B Kirkish scholarships, and the McIntyre Family Educational Scholarship.

“Dr. Joseph Kirkish, has been a long time supporter in a number of areas in this community, and certainly has been a strong partner of the Portage Health Foundation. He has a couple of named scholarships. He has a general education scholarship. And another, through his desire, he has a congregational scholarship offered to a few churches he’s been affiliated with. And then we also have the McIntyre Family Education Scholarship. Kip McIntyre and their family, over in Greenland Township, and Ontonagon County, saw a need to supply some skilled trades education support. And wanted to do something about that, and worked with a couple of years ago to set up an endowment fund for that scholarship for students of that school.” – Kevin Store, Portage Health Foundation, Executive Director

Part of a healthy community is furthering education opportunities for local residents. Applications for all education scholarships with the portage health foundation are due March 3rd. You can find more information about 2023 scholarship opportunities with the portage health foundation at phfgive.org/scholarships.