One Man Injured After Crashing into a Parked Vehicle in Hancock

One man was seriously injured last night in an accident with a parked vehicle. At 9:05 last night the Hancock Police Department responded to a personal injury accident near Gino’s Restaurant on Quincy street. A 53 year-old man was traveling west on Quincy Street on an ATV vehicle when he struck the rear end of an unoccupied parked Nissan Pathfinder at a high rate of speed. He was quickly transported to UPHS – Portage, and later transported to a hospital in Duluth, for further treatment. Hancock Police note that the man was wearing a helmet, and alcohol is believed to be a factor. The man is considered to be in serious condition. The Hancock Police have not released the name of the driver at this time, and will continue their investigation. Hancock Police were assisted by the MTU Public Safety Department, Houghton County Sheriff, Houghton Police, Mercy Ambulance, and Hancock Fire.

