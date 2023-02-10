One Man Injured After Crashing into a Parked Vehicle in Hancock

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

One man was seriously injured last night in an accident with a parked vehicle. At 9:05 last night the Hancock Police Department responded to a personal injury accident near Gino’s Restaurant on Quincy street. A 53 year-old man was traveling west on Quincy Street on an ATV vehicle when he struck the rear end of an unoccupied parked Nissan Pathfinder at a high rate of speed. He was quickly transported to UPHS – Portage, and later transported to a hospital in Duluth, for further treatment. Hancock Police note that the man was wearing a helmet, and alcohol is believed to be a factor. The man is considered to be in serious condition. The Hancock Police have not released the name of the driver at this time, and will continue their investigation. Hancock Police were assisted by the MTU Public Safety Department, Houghton County Sheriff, Houghton Police, Mercy Ambulance, and Hancock Fire.

More Stories

The Price of Freedom Museum Resumes Winter Operation

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Scholarship Opportunities with the Portage Health Foundation Now Available for Graduating Seniors

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Students Battle Warm Weather While Building Winter Carnival Snow Statues

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia University Moving Forward in an Evolving Higher Education Industry

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

DNR Waiving Trail Permit and Registration Fees for Snowmobiling this Weekend

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Josie Edick Named Winter Carnival 2023 Royal Majesty

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

The Price of Freedom Museum Resumes Winter Operation

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

One Man Injured After Crashing into a Parked Vehicle in Hancock

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Scholarship Opportunities with the Portage Health Foundation Now Available for Graduating Seniors

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Students Battle Warm Weather While Building Winter Carnival Snow Statues

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia University Moving Forward in an Evolving Higher Education Industry

3 days ago Thomas Fournier
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+