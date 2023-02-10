The Price of Freedom Museum Resumes Winter Operation

The country’s largest collection of Finnish war materials, memorabilia and artifacts will re open to the public soon. The Price of Freedom Museum Jutilia Center took a short hiatus for mid winter festivities and the holidays, but will re open next Monday. Housed on the sixth floor of the Jutilia Center, the Price of Freedom Museum encourages a self guided immersive experience. The Price of Freedom Museum is a part of the Finlandia University Finnish American Heritage Center’s growing collection of archival works and artifacts. Since the archives founding in the 1930’s, the Archive has preserved and promoted Finnish Immigrant stories and experience in the United States and north America. And is the only cultural center actively collecting Finnish American materials. The Price of Freedom Museum’s winter hours are open the the public Monday Wednesday and Friday, from noon to 3 pm, starting Monday. The museum will be open to the public until the end of April.

