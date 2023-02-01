Sparkplug Award Nominations Close Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the last day to nominate special members of the community for the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce’s Sparkplug Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination will end at 5 pm tomorrow. Sparkplug Awards recognize members of communities in the Copper Country working to make the Keweenaw a better place to live, work, and play. Over the past year there have been volunteers, organizations, and businesses who have made strides to improve their communities and everyone deserves a little recognition. You can visit the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce’s website to nominate an individual or organization for a Sparkplug Award. In a few weeks, the chamber of commerce will gather together and award Sparkplugs to the winners. If you are interested in attending the event, you can also find ticket information for the Sparkplug Awards on the chamber’s website.

