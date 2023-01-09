“Friend of the Planet” Peter Sinclair to hold Climate Presentation for Michigan League of Women Voters

3 days ago Joni Anderson

MICHIGAN – Peter Sinclair of the Yale Climate Project will be giving a zoom presentation on climate change to the Michigan league of women voters.

Sinclair is a Midland, MI, based videographer specializing in environment and energy issues. For a decade he has produced a monthly video series for the Yale University School of Environment.

He has interviewed hundreds of the world’s leading scientists and engineers.

Sinclair’s videos are recognized internationally by experts and have established him as a frequent presenter on climate, renewable energy, and science communication. In 2017 the National Center for Science Education Recognized Sinclair as a “Friend of the Planet”

Everyone is welcome to attend the zoom presentation on January 19th at 11 am. Click Here to register.

More Stories

Senator Debbie Stabenow Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2024: Full Satement

1 week ago Joni Anderson

Second Co-Leader in Whitmer Kidnapping Conspiracy Sentenced

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Co-Leader in Whitmer Kidnapping Conspiracy Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Governor Whitmer Announces Additional MI Bridges Assistance for November

2 months ago Joni Anderson

2022 Firearm Hunting Season: Hunter’s safety

2 months ago Joni Anderson

Michigan’s 2022 Ballot Proposals: Proposal One, Term Limits for State Legislators and Financial Disclosure Reports of State Elected Officials.

2 months ago Joni Anderson

You may have missed

Equipment Loan of the Keweenaw Helps Keep the Disabled Community Active in the Winter

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Elects New Executive Board and Shares Annual Report with Members

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette City Council Votes to Apply for $8 Million Grant, NMU Foundation Invites Bids for Old Hospital Demolition.

2 days ago Joni Anderson

City of Marquette asks Community to Take Master Plan Survey

2 days ago Joni Anderson

“Friend of the Planet” Peter Sinclair to hold Climate Presentation for Michigan League of Women Voters

3 days ago Joni Anderson
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+