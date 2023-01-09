“Friend of the Planet” Peter Sinclair to hold Climate Presentation for Michigan League of Women Voters

MICHIGAN – Peter Sinclair of the Yale Climate Project will be giving a zoom presentation on climate change to the Michigan league of women voters.

Sinclair is a Midland, MI, based videographer specializing in environment and energy issues. For a decade he has produced a monthly video series for the Yale University School of Environment.

He has interviewed hundreds of the world’s leading scientists and engineers.

Sinclair’s videos are recognized internationally by experts and have established him as a frequent presenter on climate, renewable energy, and science communication. In 2017 the National Center for Science Education Recognized Sinclair as a “Friend of the Planet”

Everyone is welcome to attend the zoom presentation on January 19th at 11 am. Click Here to register.