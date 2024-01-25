Whitmer delivers 2024 State of State Address

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her 2024 State of the State address last night highlighting gains her administration has made over the past year and outlining plans for the future.

“We put together a heck of a record in 2023 and we are starting 2024 ready to rock. This year let’s keep our foot on the accelerator by continuing to focus on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives,” Whitmer said.

Among future plans Whitmer education, infrastructure and housing.

She proposes the next Michigan budget include funding to provide pre-K education to all schoolchildren in the state, regardless of family income as well as two years of tuition free community college education for all Michigan high-school graduates.

The Governor pledged to expand her Rebuilding Michigan project to include an additional $700 million in funding to fix roads and bridges in the state.

Whitmer also wants to invest nearly $1.4 billion to build or rehabilitate nearly 10,000 homes, a plan she said will also support thousands of trades jobs.