Applications Open for the MDNR’s Wildlife Habitat Grant Program

13 hours ago Joni Anderson

MICHIGAN DNR – Applications are open the Michigan department of natural resources wildlife habitat grant program.

Funding is available for local, state, federal, and tribal governments, for-profit and non-profit groups, and individuals through an open, competitive process. The minimum grant amount is $15 thousand dollars, and the maximum amount for 2023 is roughly $1 million. Applications will be accepted no later than March 16th and successful applications will be announced in May.

The wildlife grant program’s main objective is to enhance and improve the quality and quantity of wildlife habitats in the state of Michigan. The program is funded by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, and supports the DNR wildlife division’s strategic plan.

 

