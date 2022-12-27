One Dead, Four Injured in Dickinson County Accident

WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, MI – A single vehicle accident in Dickinson County left one dead and four others injured on Monday.

According to the Dickinson county sheriff’s office a 2018 Cadillac was travelling westbound on us–2 near Habammer road when it failed to navigate a corner, moved across the eastbound lane, went into the ditch, and rolled onto its roof.

The driver of the vehicle, an 81–year–old man from Rapid River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four passengers were transported to Marshfield Dickinson for non life–threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident but it remains under investigation.