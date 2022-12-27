Co-Leader in Whitmer Kidnapping Conspiracy Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

Grand Rapids, MI – A Wyoming, Michigan man was sentenced to 16 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property.

39-year-old Adam Fox and his co-conspirator, 47-year-old Delaware man Barry Croft jr., were convicted by a Federal Jury in August during an 11 day re-trial. According to court documents Fox and Croft intended to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her vacation cottage near Elk Rapids, Michigan. They also intended to use a bomb to destroy an interstate overpass near a pedestrian boardwalk to slow police response. After they kidnapped the Governor the conspirators planned to take her to Wisconsin, put her on trial, and execute her. By doing this they hoped to spark a second U.S. Civil War they called the “boogaloo”

Fox is the fourth conspirator to be sentenced after three members of the wolverine watchmen were sentenced on December 15th. Croft’s sentencing will be held tomorrow.