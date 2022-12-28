Second Co-Leader in Whitmer Kidnapping Conspiracy Sentenced

2 days ago Joni Anderson

LANSING, MI – 47-year-old Barry Croft Jr. of bear Delaware was sentenced to 19 years and 7 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release.

Croft and his co-conspirator, Adam Fox, were convicted by a federal jury back in august.

Croft and fox were charged with conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan, conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction against persons or property, and knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device.

The conspirators planned to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her summer cottage and take her to Wisconsin where they would try and execute her.

They also planned to blow up a nearby interstate overpass to slow police response.

The conspirators received support from an extremist group known as the “wolverine watchmen”

Croft and fox, along with the watchmen, were supporters of the boogaloo movement, a decentralized far-right, anti-government network that believes in the coming of a second u.s. civil war.

The conspirators hoped that by kidnapping and executing the governor they would spark said civil war.

Croft is the final conspirator to be sentenced after three members of the wolverine watchmen were sentenced on December 15th, and fox was sentenced yesterday.

