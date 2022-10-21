Houghton County Clerks Prepare for Another Election Cycle

Across the state since 2018 there has been an increased number of voters choosing to vote absentee for a number of reasons. So far this year, nearly 150,000 of the 1.6 million voters to request an absentee ballot have submitted their vote. Houghton County is no different, and County Clerk, Jennifer Kelly says that this year there close to 1,200 more absentee ballot requests than in 2018.

“So for this year so far, we have sent out 4,405 absentee ballots. And as of this morning (Oct. 20th), we have received back 1,412.” – Jennifer Kelly, Houghton County Clerk

Calumet Township, Hancock, and Houghton have the largest number of absentee voters for this year’s election. So far the county has received 671 of the almost 2,000 ballots sent out for the three towns.

“In Hancock city, they have sent out 545. In the city of Houghton, they have sent out 612. And received back 243. And for Calumet Township they have sent out 761. And they’ve received back 311.” – Jennifer Kelly, Houghton County Clerk

In order for Houghton County to be ready for the upcoming November 8th election,Kelly says the county needed to certify a very large number of poll workers.

“For this year of course, we’ve begun our pre and our public testing. I have done, I believe seven or eight election inspector trainings. And we’ve trained hundreds of election workers. The clerks and I have had extra meetings, we have tried to make sure we are doing everything we need to.” – Jennifer Kelly, Houghton County Clerk

In Michigan cities with a population over 10,000 will be allowed to start preparing absentee ballots for counting the Sunday before election day. The city of Houghton has the largest population in the county, but falls below the state early ballot preparation threshold for cities. Voters are allowed to register to vote on election day, but that process will have to take place in person with your municipality’s clerk. The deadline to register online to vote ends on October 24th.

Register Online with MI.gov to vote

Find your polling place Houghton County

Search, Where do I vote? MI.gov