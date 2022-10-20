Hancock Names Tami Sleeman as New Chief of Police

Hancock has a new chief of police. Tami Sleeman, an area native, and graduate of Houghton High School, will return home. Sleeman takes over for former police chief, Wayne Butler, who submitted his letter of retirement to the city last month. Sleeman earned a degree in criminal justice at Northern Michigan University before starting as an officer in Houghton. She eventually moved out to and worked in Colorado, developing a strong set of leadership skills, while with a county sheriff department in Colorado. Currently Sleeman works for Wisconsin’s Department of Justice, within the Division of Criminal Investigation, as a Senior Special Agent. She is currently working on a case in Wisconsin and has been subpoenaed for testimony in the state’s case. City Manager Mary Babcock said, she expects, Sleeman to start with Hancock around the beginning of December.

