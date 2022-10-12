The Keweenaw Natural Areas Annual Raffle Wraps Up Soon

The Keweenaw Natural Areas annual raffle is underway. The yearly raffle gets the community involved in the group’s mission to protect natural lands in the region. Keweenaw Natural Areas (KNA), uses that funds raised from the raffle to support their purchases, and grant writing efforts, such as out by the Gratiot River.

“This is the way we pay the bills. If you’ve ever been down to the Gratiot River County Park. Our group got that for the county at no cost. By writing state trust fund grants, and a federal wetlands protection grant.” – John Griffith, President Keweenaw Natural Areas (KNA)

Additionally John Griffith with KNA, says the group was able to accomplish connecting lands with what the group dubbed the missing link.

“A 546 acre piece that we called the missing linkage, because it has 3,200 feet of shoreline, almost 8,000 feet of the river. And it connected MNA Black Creek, to the county par, to Gratiot River North, and then up the river to KNA Conglomerate Falls. So all together it’s almost 1,400 acres, with 2.4 miles of lake front.” – John Griffith, President KNA

Without the raffle and the support of local communities, Keweenaw Natural Areas could not complete their goal of protecting the lands people have recreated around for years.

“So that’s what we do, we’re an all volunteer group. When we by these properties, we don’t always have the money, so we get a mortgage like anybody else. And what the raffle proceeds do is, they pay the mortgage.” – John Griffith, President, KNA

Each year Keweenaw Natural Areas sells 1,000 raffle tickets to help support their cause. The grand prize is 20,000 dollars, and there are several other smaller prizes. Find out more information on the Keweenaw Natural Areas Raffle by calling their phone number at 906 370 9022.

Tickets can also be purchased at a number of locations in the area. Stop by The Well Read Raccoon in Houghton, Copper World, Copper Axe, or Cross Country Sports in Calumet, Streetcar Station Ice Cream Windowin Ahmeek, Fletchy’s Otter Belly Lodge in Eagle Harbor.

Tickets $100, only 1,000 sold.

$20,000 first prize, $5,000 2nd, $1,000 3rd, 4x $500 4th.

The Drawing is this Saturday October 15 at 8pm with a social gathering from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets will be sold on site right up to 8pm, if we have any left.