Houghton to Host Master Plan Open House at City Center Tomorrow Evening

The City of Houghton Planning Commission is preparing to update the Houghton master plan that will guide future developments, infrastructure projects, public investment, and policy within the city. As part of this process, the planning commission is seeking community input. The ideas, views and opinions of residents play a key role in developing the city’s master plan and are very important. Houghton has scheduled an open house community for tomorrow, and another in November. The public will have the opportunity to view and comment on current master plan goals, strategies, and maps, and informally visit with planning commission members, city staff and the project consultants on topics such as land use, recreation, transportation, housing, and downtown/economic development.

“You know, a master plan is just that, but then times change. Things get accomplished, and new opportunities come up. So, you know, that world changes, so the city wants to keep a current plan for the overall direction of life in the city. And every five years is a really good period to do that on.” – Eric Waara, Houghton City Manager

The master plan open house will help city official and leaders gain insight from the community as to where residents want to see for the city of Houghton, and future developments to take place within city limits. Such items to be discussed may include but are not limited how to plan for, place making projects, need for future residential developments, and preserve the area’s history. The open house tomorrow will begin at 5 pm. A second open house is scheduled for November 1st, 5-7 pm.