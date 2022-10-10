Update: Three Fire Departments Respond to Osceola Street Fire in Laurium

More details on yesterday’s fire in the one hundred bock of Osceola Street in Laurium. Laurium police report that the call for the fire came in around 740 am yesterday. Four adults’ two children and family pets were all able to escape the burning building safely. Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 9 am. Laurium’s police department has begun their investigation into the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have started from faulty electrical in the building. Salvation Army of Hancock is assisting the family during this time, clothing can be donated at st Vincent de Paul’s in Hancock. Please contact Salvation Army to inquire about donation needs, at 906 482 3420.

Three local fire departments responded to a building fire in Laurium Township this morning. Calumet Township firefighters report that a call for a fire in the 100 block of Osceola Street in Laurium, just north of Keweenaw Aspires Hospital, came in at around 7:40 am this morning. MSP Trooper create a one block perimeter around the incident, while crews battled the blaze. Crews gained control of the fire at around 9 am. Calumet Township, Calumet Village, and Laurium Township fire departments responded to the fire, and were assisted by MSP Calumet Post troopers and Laurium Police.