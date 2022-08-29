Registration is Open for MTU’s Parade of Nations

The Parade of Nations is coming up fast. Since 1989 Michigan Tech University has held the parade to celebrate the vibrant cultures that flock to the school for education. This year’s parade is on September 17th, and will return with the parade going through downtown Houghton and Hancock. The theme for this year’s parade is “the world is one”. Sign up for representing a nation is open. A flag and sign for each nation will be provided. Groups are encouraged to enter a float in the parade. Volunteers are still needed for the parade of nations. If you are interested in participating the parade of nations or volunteering, follow this link.

Continue Reading