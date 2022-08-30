The Solar System Smackdown Returns to the Copper Country this Weekend
The Keweenaw Roller Girls are very excited after a long time away from their friends and community. Since Covid the group has not been able to host their region wide roller derby, but this weekend they’ll finally return to the track. The Solar System Smackdown will bring in roller derby pros from all over the Midwest.
The smack down will have three teams, competing in a round robin style, and battle for points. Roller derbies are an incredibly fast paced and physical sport, that comes with a lot of strategy. The sport is a favorite of many, and wildly entertaining.
47 North Fusion will entertain the crowd at half time. Food and drinks are provided by the matador. The solar system smack down will start at 6 pm on Saturday at the Calumet Colloseum. Doors will open at 5pm. Find more information and purchase tickets on keweeenawrollerderby.com