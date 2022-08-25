Excitement Grows in Copper Harbor as Lake Fanny Hooe Down 2 Kicks Off Two Day Festival

With so much going on this weekend in the Copper Country, don’t forget about Lake Fanny Hooe Down Two. The two day country music festival invites good times, great music and some beautiful scenery. The main stage for the concerts sits right on the lake, and is a sight to behold as the sun sets and the music plays.

“Its kinda hard to beat the whole setting and the fact that we’ve got some great entertainment, with two national headliners. But the Concert site is right on beautiful Lake Fanny hooe, great music, a beautiful view all rolled into one. We’ve got a lot of folks, who are here staying at the campground or at the hotel, and are turning it into a three day weekend. And all the reaction we’ve gotten is they cant wait for it to start.” – Marlin Lee, lake fanny hoe down two promoter/producer

Unfortunately campsites have sold out. But tickets for single day and two day passes are still available. Online ticket sales end tonight at midnight. If you miss the deadline to purchase a ticket online, there will be some available at the festival gates. Go to www.fannyhooe.com