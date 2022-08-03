A Motorcycle Accident Leads to One Fatality in Keweenaw County

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

KEWEENAW COUNTY – A 64-year-old man has been killed in a single-motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County. Keweenaw County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 4:15 Monday afternoon to the Mohawk/Gay Road, just east of the Copper City/Gay Road. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members are notified. An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Allouez Township Medical First Responders, the Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and the Keweenaw County Medical Examiner.

More Stories

The Verna Mize Triathlon Returns for the Second Year this Weekend in Houghton

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

A Man Returned Home Safe after a Police Search in Arvon Township

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Upper Peninsula State Bank Gets Ready to Open New Office in Houghton

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Celebrates First Annual Bike Day

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

A Chassell Man has Been Arraigned in 97th District Court on Child Sex and Computer Crimes

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

Former Under-Sheriff Kevin Coppo is Sentenced in 86th District Court

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

A Motorcycle Accident Leads to One Fatality in Keweenaw County

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

The Verna Mize Triathlon Returns for the Second Year this Weekend in Houghton

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

August 2nd, 2022 Election Results in the Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

A Man Returned Home Safe after a Police Search in Arvon Township

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Upper Peninsula State Bank Gets Ready to Open New Office in Houghton

2 days ago Thomas Fournier