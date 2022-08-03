A Motorcycle Accident Leads to One Fatality in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY – A 64-year-old man has been killed in a single-motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County. Keweenaw County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 4:15 Monday afternoon to the Mohawk/Gay Road, just east of the Copper City/Gay Road. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members are notified. An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Allouez Township Medical First Responders, the Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and the Keweenaw County Medical Examiner.