The Verna Mize Triathlon Returns for the Second Year this Weekend in Houghton

HOUGHTON – Verna Mize’s monument was moved last year to overlook the waters she dedicated her life to protecting. That move prompted Mary Kaminski to organize the first Verna Mize Triathlon, and the race returns again this weekend. Because Lake Superior was the water Mize sought to protect, Kaminski wanted to incorporate the water into the race.

We had to incorporate the water, because, Verna saved Lake Superior. And, everybody who lives here, I would say, respects Superior and loves it. So we hadn’t had a triathlon in the area in quite a while. And there’s still people who do this. So like I said, we thought we’d give it a shot, but we had to include the water. – Mary Kaminski, Verna Mize Triathlon Organizer

The Main Mize will have athletes start with a half mile swim, followed by an eight mile bike ride, and finish with a four mile run. For the Mini Mize, athletes will complete half the distance of the full triathlon. The Verna Mize Triathlon is not an official USA Triathlon, but Kaminski hopes to implement a full race in the future.

These are not full, in the sense like a USTS, registered race. Although we do to plan to add that in the near future, hopefully next year. And this area is just perfect for it. It’s right along the water, in either direction. Level, so if we were to add the USTS, and someday become a qualifier site, people could put in record times. – Mary Kaminski, Verna Mize Triathlon Organizer

Registration for the triathlon cost five dollars. Organizers also plan to register last minute racers before the starting gun sounds. T-shirts for this years race can also be purchased at the event, for 10 dollars. Kaminski, did say the Verna Mize Triathlon is still looking for two more volunteers to help organizers at rest stops along the route. If you are interested in volunteering or participating in the Verna Mize Triathlon contact race organizers. The Verna Mize Triathlon is set to take off this Saturday, at 8 am from Kestner Waterfront Park.

Registration link for the Verna Mize Triathlon

Call / Text: (906) 482-2422 with questions.