A Chassell Man has Been Arraigned in 97th District Court on Child Sex and Computer Crimes

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

A Chassell man has been arraigned on multiple counts of child sexual abuse and using a computer to commit a crime. 18 year old Kyle Edward Britz of Chassell, was investigated by the MSP – Internet Crimes Against Children unit, following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was executed at Britz’s residence in Chassell, where police seized digital evidence. Britz has been charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. And three counts of child sexual abuse activity. If convicted, Britz faces more than 25 years in prison for the child sexual abusive activity, 10 years for possession of child sexual abusive material, and 20 years to life for using a computer to commit a crime. Britz’s bond is set at 50,000 dollars, he is scheduled for a preliminary examination next Monday.

