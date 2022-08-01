Former Under-Sheriff Kevin Coppo is Sentenced in 86th District Court

Former Houghton County Under-Sheriff Kevin Coppo received his sentencing for a drunken driving incident in Grand Traverse County back in March, today. Coppo, joined by his attorney Patrick Fragel, stood before Judge Michael Stepka this morning, in 86th District Court. Pleading guilty to drunk driving. Coppo, apologized to the judge and hopes to continue taking steps he has already begun. In the months since the incident, Coppo has found a support system in the community, and has completed all the requirements to show he is making progress on his recovery. Judge Stepka, sentenced Coppo to 18 months probation, and to pay various court costs totaling 1,250 dollars. After nine months, Coppo may apply for early release from his probation requirements. Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen confirmed Coppo resigned from the department at the end of May, during a recent County Commission meeting.

