Lake Superior Art Association celebrates 70 years

3 days ago Joni Anderson

DOWNTOWN MARQUETTE, MI – On September 25th, 1951, a group of people got together to discuss forming an art and crafts association. 70 years later the Lake Superior Art Association is still going strong. A non-profit focused on promoting the visual arts in Marquette County. Proceeds from their Art on the Rocks Fine Art Show support art related activities and art education at NMU.

Father Marquette Park in downtown Marquette played host to the first Art on the Rocks, and now it’s hosting the 70 year anniversary celebration of the LSAA. The community is welcome to bring their own art supplies and take inspiration from the landscape of the park. The art will be displayed at a reception later in the day.

The celebration will run from 2:00 to 4:00 on Friday, July 29th. For more information, go to www.mqtcompass.com

