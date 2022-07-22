No injuries after camper trailer overturns; full press release

SKANDIA, MI – On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned camper trailer in the area of US 41 S. and M 94 W. Deputies arrived on scene and found a camper trailer, laying on its side in the northbound lanes of US 41 S.

On scene investigation found that a Florida couple were traveling South on US 41 S. when they merged from the left lane, to the right lane to go around a passenger car preparing to turn onto M 95 W. When simultaneously merging, the driver of the pickup truck pulling the camper trailer applied his brakes. The camper’s brakes seized, causing the camper to begin fishtailing. The driver was unable to recover from the fishtail and the camper tipped over onto its side, dragging the pickup truck with it.

No injured were reported on scene. The trailer was up righted by Goodwin’s Towing. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Skandia-West Branch Twp. Fire Department.