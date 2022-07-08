Chassell Residents Respond to Increased Demand for Strawberry Shortcakes at Strawberry Festival

There’s something about summertime and strawberries that makes the town of Chassell come to life. Historically, farmers harvested their yearly berry crop and sent it out to major cities.Today, just four farms produce the abundantly sweet fruit.But there is a whole lot of sweetness and hard work going into the festival itself, and the Lions Club’s strawberry short cakes.

The Copper Country Strawberry Festival of today is renowned for its many craft vendors, parade, family-friendly activities and of course the Chassell Lions Club strawberry shortcake.The Lions Club called on the community for help in the preparation of over 4,000 cakes. And over 100 residents answered that call, stopping by to slice and dice thousands of berries.

Strawberry Festival events are taking place all over Chassell this weekend. And many start tonight. Check out earlier coverage to see event details, a schedule, strawberry queen candidates, and much more. Be sure to stop by the strawberry festival today and tomorrow for some short cake too.

