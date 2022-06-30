South Range is Prepared for Another Independence Day Celebration

South range is getting ready for another exciting and fun fueled celebration this year. Events will start at 8 am with a flag-raising ceremony. A host of family friendly activities will follow. Monday’s festivities mark over a century of Fourth of July celebrations in South Range. Mike Renier is proud to continue that tradition with his work on the South Range Fourth of July committee. He said he is very excited to see the community come out to the parade.

There will be a corn-hole tournament sponsored by the South Range Pub. People who want to participate can per-register online or by calling the pub. The Keweenaw Brewing Company and Copper Range Historic Museum will host tours. And the South Range Fourth of July parade has always been a local favorite.

If you can make it to Fourth of July in South Range on Monday, and don’t want to miss out on the show in the sky, there are plenty of towns with fire works displays all weekend. We wish you a safe and fun holiday weekend, no matter where you choose to celebrate.

Fourth of July Fireworks in the Western Upper Peninsula ;

Greenland and Bruce Crossing and Baraga Lumberjack Days fireworks on Saturday at 10:45 pm (dusk).

Lake Linden fireworks will be at dusk on Sunday.

South Range and Copper Harbor firework displays will be on Monday at dusk.