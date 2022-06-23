Iron Ore Heritage Trail users should expect detour

ISHPEMING, MI – Bikers and hikers that travel on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail between Ishpeming and Negaunee will need to use a detour starting this Monday.

Oberstar has been hired by the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority for an asphalt repair project on portions of the IOHT from Winthrop Junction in Ishpeming (start of pavement at Washington Street in Ishpeming) to the Canadian National railroad crossing in Negaunee starting on June 27. Portions of the trail will be closed for 2 weeks to allow crews to cut bumpy and cracked pavement, cut and remove tree roots, and repave. The work will be down in sections ranging from 2 feet long to 203 feet long. Please use caution in these areas. IOHT Trail users in Negaunee and Ishpeming are advised to use the detours provided on the attached maps. Users should expect to use city roadways to detour around construction areas for their safety and the safety of the construction crews.

Attached are three maps with detours as Oberstar crews work to upgrade the asphalt. From Washington Street to the Ishpeming Senior Center on Greenwood Street, trail users should use Washington Street and Greenwood Streets to bypass the asphalt repair crews.

From 3rd Street in Ishpeming to the Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee on Tobin Street, trail users can use 1st or 2nd Streets to Division Street/BRM28, Gold Street and Rail Street in Negaunee to bypass crews working in between Ishpeming and Negaunee.

—

Lastly, from Healey Avenue to the r/r crossing, trail users should use Healy Avenue, Main Street, Baldwin/Brown Streets and Prince Street to bypass construction crews.

IRON ORE HERITAGE RECREATION AUTHORITY

The IOHRA needs to upgrade these sections for the safety of all trail users and part of our commitment to use our millage monies for trail maintenance. These maps are available on our web site: ironoreheritage.com/news for viewing. For more information, please contact Carol Fulsher, Administrator of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority at 906-235-2923.