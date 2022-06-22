MDHHS Announces Children Six Months and Up Now Eligible to Receive COVID Vaccine

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that children ages six months and up are now eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccine. The pediatric vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and was recommended by the CDC, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) last Saturday. Vaccines could be available as early as today. The Pfizer series is three doses, with the first two three weeks apart, and the final shot coming at least eight weeks later. The Moderna vaccine for ages six months and up will be a two dose series over 28 days. In Michigan 427,000 residents under 19 have had confirmed cases of the virus, and 44 deaths have been recorded in the same age range since June 15. To date 6.7 million Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. Check with your child’s pediatric physician for further recommendations.

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department COVID Vaccine Resource Center

Michigan COVID Vaccine Schedule

Vaccines.gov info and FAQ

Michigan COVID online resource center

CDC Teen and Child COVID Info

FDA approval