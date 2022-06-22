Calumet to Begin Addressing Sidewalk Maintenance Enforcement

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Calumet’s council will begin addressing the village’s sidewalk issue. Much of last night’s work session discussed the village ordinance and how they can begin more effectively enforcing it. Around the village many sidewalks are in disrepair and much attention. Currently the way the village’s ordinance is set up, the burden to fix sidewalks rests on property owners. Councilwoman Pam Que mentioned that the safety and walk-ability of historic towns is an essential part of bringing in tourism and further development. Thus fixing the sidewalks needs to become a higher priority for the village. Council members acknowledged that the public works department currently is too small to effectively enforce and help in repairs, as well as the rising costs of materials. Calumet’s next village council has been moved to this coming Monday, where they will discuss the ordinance and issue more in depth.

More Stories

MDHHS Announces Children Six Months and Up Now Eligible to Receive COVID Vaccine

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Village of Laurium Down a Board Member

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Update: Murder suspect caught in WI

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Washington Middle School Principal Gains State Recognition for Therapy Dog Program

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

109th Candidate forum planned

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

The Grand Return of Bridge Fest

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

MDHHS Announces Children Six Months and Up Now Eligible to Receive COVID Vaccine

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Calumet to Begin Addressing Sidewalk Maintenance Enforcement

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Village of Laurium Down a Board Member

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Suicide prevention trainings offered

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Update: Murder suspect caught in WI

1 day ago Lisa Bowers