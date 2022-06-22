Village of Laurium Down a Board Member

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The village of Laurium is down a board member. Yesterday during their regular meeting Laurium Village President John Sullivan announced that Glenn Johnson will be stepping down from his role as trustee. Johnson served on the village board finance and public safety committees. Johnson sighted time constraints away from village affairs as reason for his resignation. His term was set to expire in November, along with Krista Carlson, Jeff Erickson, and Jessica Hrebec’s seats. Laurium residents interested in running for those open board seats should file by July 26th.

