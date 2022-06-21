Suicide prevention trainings offered

58 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Depression consequences awareness. Vector illustration, flat, clip art.

CENTRAL UPPER PENINSULA – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter is hosting some trainings in the UP this week. Individual links below, or share the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/411185257283444

6/23: Talk Saves Lives — Escanaba — https://tslescanaba.attendease.com/
6/24: Soul Shop (Ministering to Faith Communities Affected by Suicide) — Marquette — https://upsoulshop.attendease.com/
6/25: Hope Grows Here Training Conference — Marquette — https://mihghmarquette.attendease.com/

