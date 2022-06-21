Murder suspect sought in U.P./Northern Wisconsin

Eau Claire, WI – The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect who may have fled to the Upper Peninsula or northern Wisconsin.

Philip R. Novak is wanted in relation to the shooting death of Eddie L. Banks on June 16 in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin.

Bank’s body was found in a ditch in Clear Creek Township.

Anyone with information as to Novak’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications

Center non-emergency line at 715-839-4972 or they can submit an anonymous tip through Eau Claire County

Crime Stoppers https://www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org/

