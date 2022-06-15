Wednesday Farmers Market in Marquette canceled

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE, MI- The season opener of the Wednesday Evening Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is canceled tonight.
The Wednesday, June 15 event will not be held due to the possibility of severe weather.
The annual Art Week Art Market will be held Wednesday, June 22 from 4-7 PM.

For up-to-date information about the DMFM follow them on Facebook and Instagram @mqtfarmersmarket or visit their website at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com and join the e-newsletter mailing list.

