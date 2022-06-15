GINCC Children’s Carnival is postponed due to forecasted inclement weather

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UPDATE: The GINCC Children’s Carnival has been rescheduled for Wed. June 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at River Rock Lanes.
ISHPEMING, MI – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is postponing the Children’s Carnival this evening at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center due to weather forecasted.

The outside event will be rescheduled and an announcement will be made soon.

For questions contact the GINCC at 906.486.1111

