Stanton Township Public Schools Receives $5,000 to Develop Great Lakes STEM Education Programing

STANTON TOWNSHIP – Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 16 different K – 12 school districts will get receive just over 200,000 dollars in grants to develop STEM programing related to the Great Lakes. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics have been a large focus for schools all around the state for many years. One of the 16 schools is the Stanton Township Public Schools, who will receive 5,000 dollars. They will go on to train new teachers to carry out future Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative activities. As well as continue supporting students’ roles with the Stanton gardens.

