DNR Asking for Help Cleaning Up the Forests

While most people are aware of the Michigan Adopt-A-Highway program, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is trying to raise awareness of its Adopt-A-Forest program. The program has been around for more than 30 years. Families and groups can sign up to clean forest areas, particularly those that have been abused as dump sites. While there’s no shortage of illegal dumps in our region, the DNR has identified seven that need immediate assistance. A full list of sites in the western Upper Peninsula below.

• One in Stanton Township, north of Atlantic Mine, near the Bill Nicholls Trail;

• One in Osceola Township, near the Hungarian Falls Trail;

• One in Osceola Township, off Electric Park Road;

• One in Sherman Township, on the west side of the Traverse River, south of the Gay-Lake Linden Road;

• One in Sherman Township, off the logging road near Thayer Lake.

• One in Arvon Township, near the end of Huron Road. That’s described as an abandoned camper, which will need some heavy equipment to pull it out.

• One in Powell Township, off Little Huron Road just east of the Marquette-Baraga county line.