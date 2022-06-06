Eagle Mine to offer public tours

CHAMPION, MI — A series of public tours of Eagle Mine facilities will be offered during Summer 2022. Tour locations will alternate between the Eagle Mine in Big Bay and the Humboldt Mill in Champion on most Fridays from July to September.

Tours of the Eagle Mine will be offered on the following dates from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: July 8, July 22, August 5, August 19, and September 16.

The Eagle Mine Tour is primarily a driving surface tour of the mine site with a walking tour through the water treatment plant. The mine tour does not go underground. You will see where the ore is brought up from underground and where it is stored and loaded into the haul trucks. Other surface facilities include the storage area for development (or waste) rock, the backfill plant, the truck repair shop, and the water treatment plant.

Eagle Mine tour participants meet at the Eagle Mine Information Center at 153 A West Washington Street in downtown Marquette, and bus transportation for the tour is provided.

Tours of the Humboldt Mill will be offered on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: July 15, July 29, August 12, August 26, September 9, and September 23.

On the Humboldt Mill Tour, you will see what happens to the ore after it leaves the mine site. The mill tour is a walking tour, beginning at the administrative office. The tour follows the circuit of crushing, grinding, and flotation processes, taking the ore from haul truck to rail car. Visitors should be prepared to spend about an hour walking on-site, including up and down stairs and over metal grating.

Transportation is not provided for the Humboldt Mill tour. Tour participants will park in the Visitor Parking Lot at the Humboldt Mill and meet inside the Administration Building.

Registration for the tours is required. You must be 13 years or older to participate, and an adult must accompany those under 18. Register at www.eaglemine.com/tours.