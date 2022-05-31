COVID-19 uptick causes care precautions

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – Upper Peninsula Veterans may see an increase in safety protocols over the next few weeks.

An uptick in COVID-19 in the region means increased safety measures at the Oscar G. Johnson Medical Care Facility in Iron Mountain.

According to the clinic’s website, high risk protocols are in place.

Patients and caregivers could be screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms at the door.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers Dickinson County at low risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Surrounding counties continue to be a high risk, including Marquette, Alger and Schoolcraft.

The facility has continued to require masks social distancing, regardless of the CDC protection level.

Health care staff will make adjustments as the situation changes.

At this time, caregiver or supportive care partner attend visits with them if necessary, but the VHA will

continue to follow all CDC and federal COVID guidelines

Updates to the COVID-19 protocols and protection level can be found online at va.gov/iron-mountain-health-care