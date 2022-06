MARQUETTE, MI – The electricity is out in homes and businesses near downtown Marquette this afternoon.

Marquette Board of Light and Power officials say power is out near North Front Street due to a down power line.

MBLP said crews are working to restore power.

For more information about Marquette-area power outages, got to the Marquette Board of Light and Power Facebook Page or visit mblp.org/outages/ on the web

