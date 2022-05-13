UPSET West Arrests Two Detroit Residents in Houghton County after Month Long Investigation

ATLANTIC MINE – Yesterday The UPSET West team arrested two Detroit residents for possessing heroin. Detectives arrested 33 year old Kellen Werdlow and 28 year old Johnathon Knuckles, after a one month investigation into the two bringing the narcotic to Houghton County in large quantities for several months. Detectives got wind that the two were traveling to the area on May 12th. A traffic stop was conducted by officers near Atlantic Mine after the suspects left a residence in the area. UPSET executed a warrant at the residence at the same time of the traffic stop, seizing 7 grams of heroin. Initial testing indicates the presence of Fentanyl in the drugs. During the search of the vehicle troopers recovered approximately 3,800 dollars in cash, and paraphernalia. Both Werdlow and Knuckles were arraigned in 97th District Court, with bond set over 100,000 dollars for both. UPSET was assisted by MSP Hometown Security and Houghton County Sheriff.

