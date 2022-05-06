Hancock Spring Clean Up Coming Soon

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK – The city of Hancock’s springs clean up days are next weekend. Residents can use the time to clean out old junk from their homes and garages. And drop them off at the public work garage on May 13th and 14th. Hancock public works will accept only trash that has been bagged up in a Hancock garbage bag, and residents are limited to 4 cubic yards worth of waste. The city will not accept old paint cans, e waste, oil, tires or batteries. Hancock will also assist in special pickups for the elderly and disabled in the community. By calling city hall at 906 482 2720, residents can have their loads picked up curbside on the following three Mondays, May 16th, May 23rd, and June 6th.

