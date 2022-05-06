Seaman Family Makes Endowment with Museum of Family Namesake

HOUGHTON – In honor of Jack Seaman’s 103rd birthday his family has a gift for the museum of their family’s namesake. The A. E. Seaman Mineral Museum, owned by Michigan Tech University, hosts minerals, gems and all kinds of geological formations in their extensive collection. The endowment made by the seaman family will go into helping support the position of museum curator. And current direct of the mineral museum, John Jaszczak will be the first to fill the role. The A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum was founded 120 years ago by Jack Seaman’s grandfather Arthur Edward Seaman. The museum’s collections include the largest copper display in the country, a florescent mineral show, and various gems from all over the world. Visitors can stop by the museum Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5 pm, or check out their website for more information on events, tours and their collections.

