ABC-10 Pet of the Week — Fred

SANDS TWP., MI – Here’s Fred. He’s a five-year-old bulldog who loves people. He loves unconditionally despite having had a tough life before he came to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. Fred has some broken teeth and he’s blind in one eye, but what happened in his past has not reduced his loving nature one bit.

This guy is smart, and loves to show you all the commands he knows, hopefully for a snack. He is also very good at learning new tricks.

The UPAWS staff said Fred is good with his house manners and potty habits.

Fred needs to be the only pet in the home. He does not do well with other dogs or cats, so make sure you want to make Fred the king of your castle.

He does very well with respectful kids, and would do best in a country setting or a big fenced-in yard.

Fred is the guy who can give the right family all the love they need. If you would like to meet this gentle, affectionate pup, contact UPAWS at (906)475-6661 or send an email to info@upaws.org.