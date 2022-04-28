BCAM Announces “Best of Best” and all-state teams for boys and girls basketball

Midland, Mich. (WBUP) – Listed below are all the U.P. athletes named to both the BCAM boys and girls “Best of Best” teams:

Girls Basketball:

Maria Millado (Sr.), Marquette (Honorable Mention – Division 1)

Claire Erickson (Jr.), Sault Ste. Marie (BCAM’s Best – Division 2)

Alyssa Hill (Sr.), Negaunee (BCAM’s Best – Division 2)

Paige Sleeman (Sr.), Houghton (BCAM’s Best – Division 2)

Mackenzie Bell (Jr.), Sault Ste. Marie (Honorable Mention – Division 2)

Natalie Prophet (Sr.), Ishpeming Westwood (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)

Ally Schultz (Sr.), St Ignace LaSalle (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)

Jenna Maki (Soph.), Ishpeming (Honorable Mention – Division 3)

Megan Marta (Soph.), Ishpeming Westwood (Honorable Mention – Division 3)

Anna Nerat (Sr.), Menominee (Honorable Mention – Division 3)

Kennedy Olson (Sr.), Menominee (Honorable Mention – Division 3)

Kate Borseth (Jr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

Kennedy Guild (Sr.), Pickford (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

Corina Jahfetson (Jr.), Baraga (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

Reide Osterman (Sr.), Baraga (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

Tessa Wagner (Sr.), Carney-Nadeau (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

Emma Besonen (8th grade), Ewen-Trout Creek (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Leah French (Jr.), Engadine (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Shae Linder (Jr.), Carney-Nadeau (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Jenna Matson (Sr.), Munising (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Tessa Paquin (Sr.), Engadine (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Elizabeth Storey (Sr.), Pickford (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Madison Thurmes (Jr.), Pickford (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Boys Basketball:

Jonas Bicik (Sr.), Marquette (Honorable Mention – Division 1)

Jared Hanson (Sr.), Escanaba (Honorable Mention – Division 2)

Colin Hudson (Sr.), Escanaba (Honorable Mention – Division 2)

Aidan Bellisle (Sr.), Menominee (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)

Zach Carlson (Sr.), Ishpeming Westwood (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)

Brady Schultz (Sr.), Menominee (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)

Zach Beckman (Sr.), Ishpeming Westwood (Honorable Mention – Division 3)

Jonny Ingalls (Soph.), St Ignace (Honorable Mention – Division 3)

Tate Besteman (Sr.), Rudyard (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

Jaden Borseth (Sr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

EJ Suggitt (Sr.), Rudyard (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)

Eric Abramson (Sr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Kelsey Jilek (Sr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Von Lyons (Sr.), Ironwood (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Jack Matrella (Sr.), Bessemer (Honorable Mention – Division 4)

Cam Peterson (Soph.), Rudyard (Honorable Mention – Division 4)