BCAM Announces “Best of Best” and all-state teams for boys and girls basketball
Midland, Mich. (WBUP) – Listed below are all the U.P. athletes named to both the BCAM boys and girls “Best of Best” teams:
Girls Basketball:
Maria Millado (Sr.), Marquette (Honorable Mention – Division 1)
Claire Erickson (Jr.), Sault Ste. Marie (BCAM’s Best – Division 2)
Alyssa Hill (Sr.), Negaunee (BCAM’s Best – Division 2)
Paige Sleeman (Sr.), Houghton (BCAM’s Best – Division 2)
Mackenzie Bell (Jr.), Sault Ste. Marie (Honorable Mention – Division 2)
Natalie Prophet (Sr.), Ishpeming Westwood (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)
Ally Schultz (Sr.), St Ignace LaSalle (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)
Jenna Maki (Soph.), Ishpeming (Honorable Mention – Division 3)
Megan Marta (Soph.), Ishpeming Westwood (Honorable Mention – Division 3)
Anna Nerat (Sr.), Menominee (Honorable Mention – Division 3)
Kennedy Olson (Sr.), Menominee (Honorable Mention – Division 3)
Kate Borseth (Jr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
Kennedy Guild (Sr.), Pickford (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
Corina Jahfetson (Jr.), Baraga (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
Reide Osterman (Sr.), Baraga (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
Tessa Wagner (Sr.), Carney-Nadeau (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
Emma Besonen (8th grade), Ewen-Trout Creek (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Leah French (Jr.), Engadine (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Shae Linder (Jr.), Carney-Nadeau (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Jenna Matson (Sr.), Munising (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Tessa Paquin (Sr.), Engadine (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Elizabeth Storey (Sr.), Pickford (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Madison Thurmes (Jr.), Pickford (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Boys Basketball:
Jonas Bicik (Sr.), Marquette (Honorable Mention – Division 1)
Jared Hanson (Sr.), Escanaba (Honorable Mention – Division 2)
Colin Hudson (Sr.), Escanaba (Honorable Mention – Division 2)
Aidan Bellisle (Sr.), Menominee (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)
Zach Carlson (Sr.), Ishpeming Westwood (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)
Brady Schultz (Sr.), Menominee (BCAM’s Best – Division 3)
Zach Beckman (Sr.), Ishpeming Westwood (Honorable Mention – Division 3)
Jonny Ingalls (Soph.), St Ignace (Honorable Mention – Division 3)
Tate Besteman (Sr.), Rudyard (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
Jaden Borseth (Sr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
EJ Suggitt (Sr.), Rudyard (BCAM’s Best – Division 4)
Eric Abramson (Sr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Kelsey Jilek (Sr.), Ewen-Trout Creek (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Von Lyons (Sr.), Ironwood (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Jack Matrella (Sr.), Bessemer (Honorable Mention – Division 4)
Cam Peterson (Soph.), Rudyard (Honorable Mention – Division 4)