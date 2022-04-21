Three U.P. teams ranked in second MHSBCA regular season poll

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their Week 2 team ranking polls of the 2022 regular season including 3 U.P. teams.

Division 1

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

2. Grand Blanc

3. Howell

4. Macomb Dakota

5. Grand Ledge

6. Battle Creek Lakeview

7. Rockford

8. Woodhaven

9. DeWitt

10. Muskegon Mona Shores

11. Birmingham Brother Rice

12. Portage Northern

13. Northville

14. Lake Orion

15. Hudsonville

16. Detroit Catholic Central

17. Midland

18. Utica Eisenhower

19. Grosse Pointe North

20. Holt

Division 2

1. New Boston Huron

2. Stevensville Lakeshore

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Grand Rapids West Catholic

5. Bay City John Glen

6. Franeknmuth

7. Richmond

8. Firest Hills Eastern

9. Zeeland East

10. Trenton

11. Edwardsburg

12. Gross Ile

13. Detroit Country Day

14. Freeland

15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

16. Eaton Rapids

17. Portland

18. Goodrich

19. Olivet

20. Escanaba (Week 1 rank: #20)

Division 3

1. Grosse Pointe University Liggett

2. Buchanan

3. Hemlock

4. Blissfield

5. Detroit Edison

6. Boyne City

7. Pewamo-Westphalia

8. Homer

9. Bad Axe

10. Jackson Lumen Christi

11. Grass Lake

12. Gladstone (Week 1 rank: #12)

13. New Lothrop

14. Bridgman

15. Chesaning

16. Onstead

17. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian

18. North Muskegon

19. Traverse City St. Francis

20. Brandywine

Division 4

1. Beal City

2. Royal Oak Shrine

3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central

4. Johannesburg-Lewiston

5. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

6. Marlette

7. Kingston

8. White Cloud

9. Rudyard (Week 1 rank: #9)

10. Lutheran Northwest

11. Hillman

12. Merrill

14. Maple City Glen Lake

15. Mesick

16. Ubly

17. Frankfort

18. St. Joesph-Michigan Lutheran

19. Harbor Beach

20. Kalamazoo Christian