Three U.P. teams ranked in second MHSBCA regular season poll

7 hours ago Connor Sturgill

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their Week 2 team ranking polls of the 2022 regular season including 3 U.P. teams.

 

Division 1
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
2. Grand Blanc
3. Howell
4. Macomb Dakota
5. Grand Ledge
6. Battle Creek Lakeview
7. Rockford
8. Woodhaven
9. DeWitt
10. Muskegon Mona Shores
11. Birmingham Brother Rice
12. Portage Northern
13. Northville
14. Lake Orion
15. Hudsonville
16. Detroit Catholic Central
17. Midland
18. Utica Eisenhower
19. Grosse Pointe North
20. Holt

 

Division 2
1. New Boston Huron
2. Stevensville Lakeshore
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Grand Rapids West Catholic
5. Bay City John Glen
6. Franeknmuth
7. Richmond
8. Firest Hills Eastern
9. Zeeland East
10. Trenton
11. Edwardsburg
12. Gross Ile
13. Detroit Country Day
14. Freeland
15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
16. Eaton Rapids
17. Portland
18. Goodrich
19. Olivet
20. Escanaba (Week 1 rank: #20)

 

Division 3
1. Grosse Pointe University Liggett
2. Buchanan
3. Hemlock
4. Blissfield
5. Detroit Edison
6. Boyne City
7. Pewamo-Westphalia
8. Homer
9. Bad Axe
10. Jackson Lumen Christi
11. Grass Lake
12. Gladstone (Week 1 rank: #12)
13. New Lothrop
14. Bridgman
15. Chesaning
16. Onstead
17. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian
18. North Muskegon
19. Traverse City St. Francis
20. Brandywine

 

Division 4
1. Beal City
2. Royal Oak Shrine
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central
4. Johannesburg-Lewiston
5. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
6. Marlette
7. Kingston
8. White Cloud
9. Rudyard (Week 1 rank: #9)
10. Lutheran Northwest
11. Hillman
12. Merrill
13. Merrill
14. Maple City Glen Lake
15. Mesick
16. Ubly
17. Frankfort
18. St. Joesph-Michigan Lutheran
19. Harbor Beach
20. Kalamazoo Christian

