Help Celia Fight Cancer

A Negaunee family fighting cancer, is in need of the community’s support. Celia Zampese, daughter of Anthony & Kayla Zampese, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer just after her first birthday. She is receiving testing and treatment at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI where she has been receiving chemotherapy. Since the diagnosis of their two-year-old daughter, the Zampese family went from being a two income household to one during the pandemic.

Between cycles of frequent blood work, blood transfusions, and visits to the doctor for chemotherapy.

“It’s definitely nothing any parent wants to hear. Definitely the worst day of my life was hearing her diagnosis. But still we are so thankful for everyone in the community,”

The Zampese family is inviting the community to attend a spaghetti dinner for Celia. The dinner will be held at Ishpeming Armory from 3pm to 7pm. There will be bucket raffles, prizes and a silent auction.

The proceeds from the event will help with travel and general living expenses for the Zampese family.

If you would like to donate an item for the raffle, please contact Jackie Kent, Bonnie Zampese, or Ronda Johnson or you may also visit the websites below.

Venmo: @Kayla-Zampese