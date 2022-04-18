More Stories

IRON MOUNTAIN, – Second booster doses are now available to U.P. veterans. Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will offer the

COVID-19 second booster dose to employees, eligible veterans, and caregivers 50 years of age and older; at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any

authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered to individuals 18 years of age and older who are moderately or severely

immunocompromised at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The Iron Mountain VA will issue all COVID-19 vaccines to veterans on a walk-in basis from 10a.m. – 11a.m. every weekday, or during scheduled times at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Eligible veterans or caregivers should call their local clinic or the main facility at 906-774-3300 extension 33115 for COVID-19 vaccine clinic information.